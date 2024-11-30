Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,969 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

