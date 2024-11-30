Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Head to Head Contrast

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.97% -18.54% 11.43% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Embecta has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of -99.34, indicating that its share price is 10,034% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 0 1 0 2.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Embecta and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.79%. Given RenovaCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenovaCare is more favorable than Embecta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and RenovaCare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 1.07 $70.40 million $1.35 15.43 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Summary

Embecta beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

