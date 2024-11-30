Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.65. 6,312,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,310,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

