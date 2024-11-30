Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.76.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
