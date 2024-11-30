Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.76.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on EQX

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$53,690.00.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.