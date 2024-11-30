Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $10,042,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 140.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evolent Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.1 %

EVH opened at $12.95 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

