Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,673,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

