Financial Review: Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 2.67% 7.10% 2.38% Micromobility.com 3.00% N/A -165.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiverr International and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 5 5 0 2.50 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

This table compares Fiverr International and Micromobility.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $361.38 million 3.49 $3.68 million $0.26 125.43 Micromobility.com $13.16 million 0.07 -$62.06 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International



Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Micromobility.com



Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

