Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $144,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 181,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,996.20. The trade was a 27.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,780.34. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,683 shares of company stock worth $397,518. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Trading Up 1.0 %

FRSH stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.72. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.