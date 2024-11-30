Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 194.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.