H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.82.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

