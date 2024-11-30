Head to Head Review: CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) vs. Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.2%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.01% 6.85% 4.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CP ALL Public and Weis Markets”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.75 Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.42 $103.83 million $3.56 20.46

Summary

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Weis Markets beats CP ALL Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products. In addition, it offers bill payment, software development, information system design and development, logistics, digital healthcare, medical consultancy, delivery rental, storage, marketing and consulting, research and development, and microbiologic and scientific laboratory services. Further, the company engages in the e-commerce, insurance broker, and telecommunication businesses. Additionally, it operates training centers and educational institutions; produces ready meals; and trades and retails equipment, as well as offers maintenance of convenience stores equipment. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

