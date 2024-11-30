Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,274.40. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

