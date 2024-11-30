Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

