Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 14,188 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 270.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 280.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.1 %

HRB opened at $59.29 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 30.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

