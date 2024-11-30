Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $501.93 and last traded at $505.30. Approximately 24,880,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 37,868,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.31.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
