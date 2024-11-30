iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,066.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYY stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $147.80.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.