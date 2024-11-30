Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,936,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
JAZZ opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
