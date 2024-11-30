Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $29.39 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
