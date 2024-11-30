Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,773.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 237,745 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,610.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,580,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $724.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

