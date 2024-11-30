Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 176.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. This trade represents a 53.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.3 %

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

NYSE LZB opened at $45.27 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

