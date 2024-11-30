Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,386 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 694,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after purchasing an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,933,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,389 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

