Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

