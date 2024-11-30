Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.