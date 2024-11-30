Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on PBA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

