Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 866,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,235.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,488,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

