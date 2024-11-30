Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after acquiring an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

