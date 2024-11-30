Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,865 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,702,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:FIS opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

