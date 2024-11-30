Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 387,385 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,869 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $5,237,000.

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

