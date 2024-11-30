Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $8,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 639.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

