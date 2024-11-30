KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys 285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,673,866 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

