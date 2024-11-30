L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.92 and last traded at $245.33. 551,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 908,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.67.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

