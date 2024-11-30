Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $174.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

