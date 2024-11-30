Larson Financial Group LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 988,666 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after acquiring an additional 762,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 336,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TD Cowen raised their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

