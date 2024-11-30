Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6,014.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 76.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 62.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

