Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

