Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.