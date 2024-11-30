Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

BCC stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

