Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $61,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 446.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $12.59 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

