LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Insider Activity at LendingTree

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. LendingTree has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in LendingTree by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

