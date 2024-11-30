Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.95. 5,287,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,416,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 13.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

