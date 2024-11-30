MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.92. 87,699,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 56,155,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MARA Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,565.36. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,877 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MARA by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

