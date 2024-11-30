Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.25. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 38.5% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 28.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 282,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,223,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

