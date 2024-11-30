Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

