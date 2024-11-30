Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,634,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

