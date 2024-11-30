Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.61.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.