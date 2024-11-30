Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 725,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 661,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after acquiring an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,152 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.