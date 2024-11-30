Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

OMCL stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a PEG ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 11,982.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,721,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

