Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.22 and last traded at $182.70. 8,368,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,262,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

