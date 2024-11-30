Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 331 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

