Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 47.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,729,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,250.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
ANPDF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
