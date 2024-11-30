Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 47.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,729,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,250.2 days.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANPDF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.