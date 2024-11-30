StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Shares of STEP opened at $65.89 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 264,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

